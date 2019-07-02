Mumbai rains in pics: Several die in downpour, flights and trains disrupted

Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai as IMD issues warnings of extremely heavy rainfall

1 / 10 Photo: Hitesh Patel





16 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village

2 / 10

Monsoon rains caused wall collapses that killed 27 people in Mumbai and Pune. Today, at least 16 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed on due to heavy rains in Malad area.





The heaviest downpour since 2005 inundated Mumbai, delaying trains and flights

3 / 10 Photo: ANI





Water logging at various places in the financial capital disrupted normal life

4 / 10 BS photo by Kamlesh Pednekar





Schools and colleges will remain shut as heavy flooding on the streets has created a severe traffic crisis

5 / 10 BS photo by Kamlesh Pednekar



IMD has predicted widespread rains in the southern parts of Maharashtra and Konkan Goa over the next five days

6 / 10 BS photo by Kamlesh Pednekar



There have been very heavy incessant rains with 361 mm rainfall recorded during the night and 100 mm between 4.00 hrs to 5.00 hrs alone in Palghar area of Mumbai Division

7 / 10 BS photo by Kamlesh Pednekar



SpiceJet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshoots runway

8 / 10 Photo: ANI

As many as 52 flights were cancelled and another 55 diverted to nearby airports due to the inclement weather and skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft at Mumbai airport Monday night





Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain in Mumbai

9 / 10 BS photo by Kamlesh Pednekar



Vehicles move slowly through waterlogged streets following heavy monsoon rain in Mumbai