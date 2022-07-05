Mumbai rains: North-west suburbs affected, four subways shut for traffic

-
Four arterial subways in the north-west part of Mumbai had to be closed for traffic on Tuesday due to heavy rains since the early hours of the day, officials said.
These subways, namely Golibar, Milan, Andheri and Malad connect the east and west stretches of the north-western suburbs, which are otherwise divided by Western Railway tracks.
"Motorists have been diverted to alternate routes due to the closure of these four subways at present. Rains have caused traffic snarls in several places, leading to vehicles moving at snail's pace or getting stalled for long periods," a traffic police official said.
In Chamunda Circle in Borivali, traffic was disrupted for some time after an autorickshaw overturned, though no one was injured in the incident, while in areas close to Kalina University in Santa Cruz, vehicles were facing bottlenecks on the way to Kurla, the official said.
