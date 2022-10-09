JUST IN
Mumbai records 172 new Covid-19 cases, zero casualty; active tally at 862

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 172 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 11,51,342, an official from the BMC said

Mumbai | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Municipal health workers testing for Covid-19 collect swab samples of passengers at a railway station in Mumbai on January 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 172 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 11,51,342, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,735, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,30,745 after 102 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city currently has 862 active cases, he said.

Of the latest cases, six patients are symptomatic, taking the total number of hospitalised persons to 63, the official said.

At least 6,974 swab samples were tested in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,83,57,526, he said.

The overall growth rate between October 2 and 8 now stands at 0.008 per cent, while doubling rate is 8,341 days, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 21:18 IST

