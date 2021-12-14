Mumbai records 225 new Covid cases, one death; active tally at 1,769

on Tuesday added 225 new cases of COVID-19, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the financial capital's infection count rose to 7,65,696, while the death toll increased to 16,360, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. Also, 206 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, upping their cumulative number to 7,44,990, the statement said. There are now 1,769 active cases of the infection in the state capital. The civic body carried out 31,552 tests in the last 24 hours, pushing their overall tally to 1,29,48,684, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate of is 97 per cent, while the city's infection growth rate stood at 0.03 per cent between December 7 and 13, the statement said. As many as 15 buildings (each of them having more than five residents who have tested positive for coronavirus) are currently sealed in the metropolis, said the civic body.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)