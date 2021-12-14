Kerala registers 3,377 fresh coronavirus infections, 174 deaths

Kerala on Tuesday reported 3,377 new infections and 174 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,88,587 and the death toll to 43,344.

Of the 174 deaths, 28 were recorded over the last few days and 146 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,073 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,21,001 and the active cases dropped to 35,410, it said.

As many as 64,350 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 580 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (566) and Kottayam (323).

Of the new cases, 23 were health workers, 5 from outside the state and 3,166 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 183.

There are currently 1,53,474 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,49,245 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,229 in hospitals, the release said.

