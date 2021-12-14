JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

NIA arrests Afghan national in Mundra Port drugs seizure case
Business Standard

Kerala registers 3,377 fresh coronavirus infections, 174 deaths

As many as 64,350 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Kerala, Covid-19, Coronavirus
Photo: PTI

Kerala on Tuesday reported 3,377 new infections and 174 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,88,587 and the death toll to 43,344.

Of the 174 deaths, 28 were recorded over the last few days and 146 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,073 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries reached 51,21,001 and the active cases dropped to 35,410, it said.

As many as 64,350 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 580 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (566) and Kottayam (323).

Of the new cases, 23 were health workers, 5 from outside the state and 3,166 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 183.

There are currently 1,53,474 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,49,245 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,229 in hospitals, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, December 14 2021. 18:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU