Mumbai reports 695 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 6.3%

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 695 new coronavirus infections, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
For the first time since June 13, no COVID-19-related death was reported in India's financial capital, he added.
A day before, the city had recorded 659 cases and one death. On the sixth day in a row, daily COVID-19 cases remained below the 1,000-mark. The city's caseload increased to 11,16,827 while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,620. As many as 10,903 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city since previous evening, which took the total of tests done so far to 1,75,89,096. Growth rate of COVID-19 cases rose to 0.080 per cent between June 28 and July 5, 2022, while the caseload doubling period was 836 days. The case positivity rate (cases found per 100 tests) in the city is 6.37 per cent.
