Covid-19 virus may enter endemic stage in two years in US: Study

-
ALSO READ
Covid entering endemic phase, but annual vaccines will be needed: Moderna
What are epidemic, pandemic and endemic?
India on tail of 3rd wave; to gradually move towards endemic: AIIMS chief
Covid-recovered at 3-5 times more Omicron reinfection risk: WHO
Omicron less severe than Delta for children younger than 5 years: Study
-
The COVID-19 disease may reach endemic stage in the US in at least two years, according to a modelling study conducted in rats.
The researchers noted that illnesses like the common cold and the flu have become endemic in human populations, meaning everyone gets them every now and then, but for most people, they aren't especially harmful.
To develop a better understanding of when and how COVID-19 might become endemic, researchers at the Yale School of Medicine in the US turned to rats, which, like humans, are also susceptible to coronaviruses.
By collecting data on coronavirus reinfection rates among rats, they were able to model the potential trajectory of COVID-19.
Animals like pigs and chickens live with endemic coronaviruses, too, and a key factor identified in the spread of animal and human coronaviruses alike is their tendency to evoke what is known as non-sterilising immunity, they said.
"It means that initially there is fairly good immunity, but relatively quickly that wanes," said Caroline Zeiss, a professor at Yale School of Medicine and senior author of the study published in the journal PNAS on Tuesday.
"And so even if an animal or a person has been vaccinated or infected, they will likely become susceptible again," said Zeiss.
Over the past two years, scientists have come to see that SARS-CoV-2 yields non-sterilising immunity. People who have been infected or vaccinated are still at risk of reinfection. So experts expect that the virus won't go away any time soon.
Zeiss and her colleagues observed how a coronavirus similar to one that causes the common cold in humans was transmitted through rat populations.
The researchers modelled the exposure scenario to resemble human exposures in the US, where a portion of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19 and where people continue to face natural exposure to SARS-CoV-2.
They also reproduced the different types of exposure experienced by people in the US, with some animals exposed through close contact with an infected rat (high risk of infection) and others exposed by being placed in a cage once inhabited by an infected rat (low risk of infection).
Infected animals contracted an upper respiratory tract infection and then recovered. After three to four months, the rats were then reorganised and re-exposed to the virus.
The rates of reinfection showed that natural exposure yielded a mix of immunity levels, with those exposed to more virus through close contact having stronger immunity, and those placed in a contaminated cage having higher rates of reinfection.
The takeaway, Zeiss said, is that with natural infection, some individuals will develop better immunity than others.
People also need vaccination, which is offered through a set dose and generates predictable immunity.
However, the study showed, with both vaccination and natural exposure, the population accumulates broad immunity that pushes the virus towards endemic stability.
The team then used this data to inform mathematical models, finding that the median time it could take for SARS-CoV-2 to become endemic in the US is 1,437 days, or just under four years from the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
In this scenario, according to the model, 15.4 per cent of the population would be susceptible to infection at any given time after it reaches endemic phrase.
The virus is constantly going to be circulating. So it will be important to keep more vulnerable groups in mind. We can't assume that once we reach the endemic state that everybody is safe," said Zeiss.
Four years is the median time predicted by the model, she said, so it could take even longer to reach the endemic stage.
This doesn't take into account mutations that could make SARS-CoV-2 more harmful, the researchers said.
"Coronaviruses are very unpredictable, so there could be a mutation that makes it more pathogenic, said Zeiss.
"The more likely scenario, though, is that we see an increase in transmissibility and probable decrease in pathogenicity," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU