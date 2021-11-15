Mumbai reports under-200 new Covid-19 cases; 4 die, 225 recover

-
-
Mumbai on Monday reported 184 new coronavirus cases and four fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,59,777 and the death toll to 16,296, a civic official said.
For the second time in November, the daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below the 200-mark in the financial capital. On November 6, the city had reported 176 COVID-19 cases. The official said the metropolis is now left with 2,775 active COVID-19 cases after 225 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals during the day. With this, the number of recovered patients rose to 7,38,155, he said. The count of tests conducted in the city, however, dropped below 25,000. As many as 23,723 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 1,19,27,769, the official said. According to the official, currently, Mumbai has 15 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested coronavirus positive), while the ity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August. Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate is 97 per cent. The city's case doubling rate is 2,010 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.03 per cent between November 8 and November 14, he said. This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.
