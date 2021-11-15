Death of 3 infants in Bengal hospital not because of Covid: official

-
ALSO READ
Delta variant continues to be dominant in Covid cases across India: INSACOG
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
UK issues localised directions on gatherings to tackle B1.617.2 variant
How Indian engineering colleges are revamping medical R&D with new-age tech
Rajasthan becomes 1st state to develop facility for Genome Sequencing
-
Three infants have died at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital here in 24 hours till early on Monday, a senior official of the medical establishment said.
The reason for their death is not Covid-19 as claimed by some quarters, Principal of the medical college Indrajit Saha said.
"Three infants died at the hospital in 24 hours till early today. But none of them died of fever or breathing problems or coronavirus. They died due to different reasons," he said.
Thirteen infants have been admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours, but none of them with fever and breathing difficulties.
At present, a total of 22 children of various ages are undergoing treatment for those two problems in the hospital, Saha said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU