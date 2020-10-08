Mumbai's Dharavi reports 8 new Covid-19 cases, tally now at 3,300

-
Mumbai's slum locality Dharavi
reported eight new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count in nearly two weeks, taking its tally to 3,300 on Thursday, the city civic body said.
According to a senior BMC official, 2,820 COVID-19 patients from Dharavi have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.
The densely populated slum-dominated area has only 187 active COVID-19 patients at present, the official said.
According to BMC data, the area has reported single digit COVID-19 cases after a gap of 12 days.
On September 25, seven COVID-19 cases were detected from Dharavi, which is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.
