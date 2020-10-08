Russia records 11,493 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours: Response Center

has registered 11,493 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 11,115 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,260,112, the country's response center said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, has confirmed 11,493 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 2,954 (25.7 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,260,112.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,323 new positive tests were registered (up from 3,229 yesterday). A total of 461 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 456 yesterday) and 433 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (up from 395 yesterday).

The response center reported 191 new coronavirus-related fatalities, down from 202 yesterday, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,056.

The total number of patients discharged has topped 1 million and currently amounts to 1,002,329, as 7,054 patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 6,699 yesterday.

According to the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 49.1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in since the beginning of the pandemic, and 246,111 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring.

