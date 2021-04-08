Mumbai's Dharavi reports highest ever spike of 99 coronavirus cases

-
In a matter of concern, Mumbai's
Dharavi area recorded its highest ever daily spike of 99 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Earlier, the locality had recorded 94 infections on May 3, 2020.
With the addition of the latest cases, the tally in the slum dominated area has risen to 5,474, the official said, adding that there are now 913 active cases in the locality.
The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found in Mumbai on March 11, 2020.
Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.
