Sourav Ganguly roots for sports as part of education to improve life skills

Former president of the Board of Control for in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, on Friday called for making an integral part of school in the country as it can improve their life skills.

In a video message before World Children's Day on November 20, Ganguly who is also also an ex-captain of the Indian team, advocated the rights of for every child.

"On behalf of children, I request that all children are provided opportunities to play and also to include as an integral part of their school . Children's participation in can improve their learning and life skills, Ganguly said in the message released by UNICEF on social media platforms.

UNICEF organises week-long programmes on young achievers starting on National Children's Day on November 14 and the events continue till November 20, World Children's Day. The UN body has dedicated the year 2022 to sports, particularly to children's achievement in sports.

"Every child should have the right to access quality education, irrespective of her gender, class, caste or religion. Do you know that investing in girls' education has the potential to transform communities, countries and the entire world?" Ganguly, the father of a college-going girl, said.

The former cricketer urged everybody to "come together to ensure that all children are in school and continue learning".

West Bengal UNICEF Mohammad Mohiuddin said that Ganguly's advocacy will make more people aware of children's causes and be motivated them to act for change.

Ganguly has also extended his support to children in a film called 'Heroes' on child players who made significant achievements in the sports arena with their outstanding feats.

The film depicts the lives of these children, the way they live, their challenges, concerns and achievements.

Messages of Sachin Tendulkar, UNICEF Regional Ambassador for South Asia, Priyanka Chopra, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and Ayushman Khurana, UNICEF India Celebrity Advocate, also feature in the film.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)