Mumbai sees 103 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 838

Mumbai on Sunday reported 103 COVID-19 cases, taking the city's tally to 10,56,399, while the toll remained unchanged at 16,691, a civic official said.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said 87 out of the 103 new cases were asymptomatic.
The recovery count increased by 165 during the day to reach 10,35,991, leaving the city with an active caseload of 838, the official said.
He said 18,367 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the number of tests conducted to 1,61,71,892.
Civic data showed that the recovery rate stood at 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 4,895 days.
Mumbai does not have any sealed building or containment zone currently, the BMC informed.
