90% adolescents administered 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose in Delhi: Data

Ninety per cent of adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the national capital have been administered the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 since the launch of the drive on January 3, according to official data.
Until February 24, 54 per cent of them have even received the second dose of the vaccine, the data presented during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) earlier this week mentioned.
This means 9.13 lakh adolescents have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 5.44 lakh of them have received the second dose.
According to the data, vaccination in this age group has been the highest in Southwest district of Delhi with 1,22,717 adolescents having received the first dose, followed by Northwest (1,17,560) and West (93,251).
The Southwest district again leads the tally in the administration of the second dose with 74,881 adolescents having received the jab, followed by Northwest (65,617) and Northeast (61,674), the data mentioned.
Earlier, the Delhi government had directed its officials to open temporary vaccination centres in its 20 schools to inoculate the population in the 15-18 years age group.
For the first time in two years, schools in the national capital will open completely for offline education from April 1 with the DDMA on Friday giving its nod to end the hybrid mode of operation.
Schools in the national capital were closed in March 2020 ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
