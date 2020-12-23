Muslim Personal Law Board says Ayodhya mosque blueprint against Shariat

Zafaryab Jilani, the executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC), has said the proposed mosque at Dhannipur in Ayodhya, the blueprint of which was launched three days back, was against the Waqf Act and also against Shariat.

Jilani, while talking to reporters, said the proposed mosque violates the Waqf Act because mosques or land of mosques cannot be bartered.

It also violates Sharia law because the Waqf Act is based on Shariat, he added.

He said that at a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's executive committee held on October 13, the issue was raised by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

S.Q.R. Ilyas, executive member, AIMPLB, said, "All members were of the view that exchange of mosque land is not permissible under the Waqf Act. We have already rejected the proposal to accept land for the mosque at any other place. As we lost the title suit, we do not need any land for a mosque."

He said that in its judgement, the Supreme Court, had stated that Babri Masjid was not built by demolishing any temple.

"Sunni Central is working under government pressure. Muslims have rejected land at Dhannipur. The mosque trust constituted by the Sunni Central is only symbolically making the masjid there," he said.

Meanwhile, secretary of the Mosque Trust Athar Hussain, said, "When the SC has mandated the land it cannot be illegal, and different people define the Shariat in their own ways. Mosques are places for offering namaaz. What is wrong if we are building a mosque?"

The construction of the proposed mosque is expected to begin from January 26 next year.

