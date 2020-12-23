Muslim Personal Law Board says Ayodhya mosque blueprint against Shariat

-
ALSO READ
Once a mosque always a mosque, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board
Sunni Waqf Board-governed trust invites donations for mosque in Ayodhya
Babri demolition verdict on Sept 30; Advani, Joshi asked to be in court
Leaving shadows of the past, eye on the future for Ayodhya mosque
Babri verdict LIVE: All acquitted; accused tried to stop mob, says judge
-
Zafaryab Jilani, the executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC), has said the proposed mosque at Dhannipur in Ayodhya, the blueprint of which was launched three days back, was against the Waqf Act and also against Shariat.
Jilani, while talking to reporters, said the proposed mosque violates the Waqf Act because mosques or land of mosques cannot be bartered.
It also violates Sharia law because the Waqf Act is based on Shariat, he added.
He said that at a meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's executive committee held on October 13, the issue was raised by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
S.Q.R. Ilyas, executive member, AIMPLB, said, "All members were of the view that exchange of mosque land is not permissible under the Waqf Act. We have already rejected the proposal to accept land for the mosque at any other place. As we lost the title suit, we do not need any land for a mosque."
He said that in its judgement, the Supreme Court, had stated that Babri Masjid was not built by demolishing any temple.
"Sunni Central Waqf Board is working under government pressure. Muslims have rejected land at Dhannipur. The mosque trust constituted by the Sunni Central Waqf Board is only symbolically making the masjid there," he said.
Meanwhile, secretary of the Ayodhya Mosque Trust Athar Hussain, said, "When the SC has mandated the land it cannot be illegal, and different people define the Shariat in their own ways. Mosques are places for offering namaaz. What is wrong if we are building a mosque?"
The construction of the proposed mosque is expected to begin from January 26 next year.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU