Nadda in Varanasi ahead of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's inauguration by PM

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadd on Sunday reached ahead of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The president was received by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be also on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency from Monday, during which he will inaugurate phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "At around 1 PM on 13 December, Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores."

The foundation stone of the project was laid by the Prime Minister on March 8, 2019.

The project was designed to provide easy access for the disabled and old age people with the provision of ramps, escalators, and other modern facilities.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

The project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

