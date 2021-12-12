Chopper crash: MP CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr to Jitendra Kumar's kin

-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar, who lost his life in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu in which 13 people were killed including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.
The Chief Minister also assured that Naik's daughter will be given a job.
"We are proud that Naik Jitendra Kumar was born in Madhya Pradesh. He was a very brave soldier. His family is my family now. We will give Rs.1 crore to his family and his daughter Sunita will get a job. The village school will be named after him", he tweeted.
13 people were killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.
