PM Modi to address organic farming convention in Varanasi on December 23

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of PM's visit, Pradhan undertakes cleanliness campaign in Varanasi
Karnataka minister Nirani denies lobbying to replace Yediyurappa as CM
Only BJP leaders, their 'billionaire friends' safe in country: Priyanka
UP Assembly elections: Priyanka to kick off campaign with Varanasi rally
PM to inaugurate international convention centre in Varanasi on Thursday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the organic farming convention scheduled to take place on December 23, 2021, in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi (Varanasi), BJP sources said.
"The organic farming convention will be held in Kashi. Agricultural scientists, senior farmers and agriculture experts will take part in it," the sources said.
According to the sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked its Kisan morchas to make it successful, invite senior farmers, agricultural scientists, install big screens to display and everyone's participation is needed.
"BJP has also instructed the party workers to use social media and other media platforms to advertise the programme. A committee will coordinate the program at the centre level," sources added.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13, said a state official to ANI.
At Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, devotees will also see a statue of Maratha Queen Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar, who once reconstructed the temple. The entire event will be aired live across the country.
The estimated cost of this entire project is close to Rs 800 crore. It will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple with the Ganga river.
Known to be Prime Minister's dream project this Corridor will shorten the time span and will set a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river.
The corridor aims to give the temple area a decongested look that the historic city grapples for. Multiple constructions such as temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience among others have also been constructed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU