Nadda on two-day visit to Bengal from June 7, to hold key meetings

BJP national president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to West Bengal from June 7.
Party state president Sukanta Majumdar told reporters here on Sunday night that Nadda is expected to arrive on June 7 evening and he will hold organisational meetings the next day.
"We are happy that he will give us direction to intensify our battle against the corrupt Trinamool Congress government which has lost all credibility after being mired in one scam after another. His visit will boost the morale of rank and file of the party," Majumdar added.
The visit is significant in the wake of key BJP state functionaries Babul Supriyo, Arjun Singh and Joy Prakash Majumdar switching over the TMC in recent times.
Majumdar said Nadda will chair meetings with MLAs and MPs and that of the first working committee of the new state unit.
TMC, however, refused to attach any significance to Nadda's visit.
"J P Nadda had visited West Bengal so many times in the past but that has only led to more exodus from his party. We are not at all concerned," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.
