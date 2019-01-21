Nagaland protected under 371(A), citizenship bill not valid: CM to Rajnath

has written to Rajnath Singh, saying the is not be applicable to the state as it is protected under Article 371 (A) of the Constitution.

A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Rio, on Friday asserted that the state is protected under provisions of Article 371 (A) and the Inner Line Permit (ILP) as per Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, (BEFR) of 1873, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said Sunday.

The article deals with special provisions with respect to

It states that no act of Parliament with respect to religious or social practices of the Nagas, Naga and procedure, administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law, ownership and transfer of land and its resources, shall apply to the state unless the by a resolution so decides.

The Cabinet deliberated on the matter in view of the being passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 and its consequent impact on and other north-eastern states.

The state Cabinet, during the meeting, also decided to appeal to the Centre to have wider consultations with all north-eastern states to ensure that rights of indigenous people are fully protected.

The Cabinet decided to re-affirm all provisions of Article 371 (A) and to strengthen the implementation of the ILP as per BEFR of 1873 that will also be taken up in the next session of the state assembly.

The release stated that as per the Cabinet decision, the has also written a letter to Rajnath Singh, conveying the concern and apprehension of the people of Nagaland regarding the bill, the release said.

The letter says the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, even if enacted, will not be applicable to Nagaland in view of the Article 371 (A) that guarantees the Nagas their way of life un-interfered by any Parliamentary enactment, unless the by a resolution so decides, it said.

The provides for according Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, and after six years of residence in India, instead of 12 years currently, even if they do not possess any document.

