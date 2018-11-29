Finance Commission to take innovative approach to develop Nagaland: Singh

The Fifteenth (FFC) would take positive and innovative approach to fast-track the development of the economy of Nagaland, a top official of the commission has said.



A team of the led by its chairman is on a three-day visit of



The team held talks with a government team led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, different political parties, Naga civil societies, rural and urban local bodies to discuss their demands on Wednesday.



"We have had a very full and rich discussion with all stakeholders in while the state government presented a formal memorandum to the commission detailing their expectations from the award and recommendations of the FFC," Singh told a press conference here Wednesday.



Nagaland government has put forth four proposals which include post-devolution revenue deficit grants amounting to Rs 740 billion on critical infrastructure development Rs 72.12 billion, Village Councils and Urban bodies Rs 17 billion and for disaster management Rs 10.80 billion totalling to Rs 868.34 billion, in addition to the critical connectivity projects.



"The commission is going back sanguine and enthused by initiatives of the state government and by the development metrics which currently are on the go," he said.



"It will be the endeavour of this FCC to encourage and fully support the innovative measures which are currently underway to accelerate the growth momentum of Nagaland's economy which can improve the per capita income more significantly and enable it in harnessing its multiple competitive factors," Singh said.



The chairman said the demands are there through the memorandum and the team will have further consultations within the commission and see the totality of the demands in the lights of the supplementary memorandum before coming to conclusions and firming our recommendations for Nagaland.



"We also had deliberations with village councils and village development boards, tribal organisations, trade and commerce and all political parties and they made oral and written memorandum to the commission," he said.



Singh said the commission is impressed by the great strides which Nagaland has made on several important critical parameters including the indices of human resource development - the rate of literacy, infant and maternal mortality rates are significantly above the national average.



He said that commission is greatly impressed with the interactions with village council and VDBs and the state's approach towards the communitisation of resources which is unique to Nagaland.



Singh said the Commission recognises that 75 per cent of Nagaland is under forest with quite a large percentage in dense forest while most are moderate and open forest, which contributes greatly to the national carbon sync.



The contribution of Nagaland towards the environmental and ecological friendly approach towards reducing the fossil fuel footprint is commendable and needs to be recognised, the FFC chairman said.



He said the Nagaland government has also requested for setting up of national institutes, particularly management, medical and engineering college in the state to harness the huge potential of the young population of Nagaland.