Narayan Rao, Karnataka Congress MLA from Bidar, dies of coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Puducherry coronavirus update: 273 new cases reported, toll up at 467
Govt ready to discuss all issues in Assembly session: Telangana CM Rao
PM must answer on govt strategy to control spread of Covid-19: Congress
Coronavirus-affected Karnataka CM's vital parameters stable: Hospital
Telangana CM orders CID probe into fire at hydroelectric power station
-
Congress MLA B Narayan Rao, who
was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died on Thursday, the hospital in Bengaluru where he was admitted said.
The 65-year-old Basavakalyan MLA from Bidar district in North Karnataka was admitted on September 1 after being diagnosed with severe COVID-19 infection, Manipal Hospital Director Dr Manish Rai said in a statement.
He passed away at 3.55 pm,it said.
Dr Rai said he was critically ill with multi-organ failure and on multiple supports including ventilator in the Intensive care unit under constant observation by an expert panel of doctors.
"We deeply regret the loss and express our condolences to his family and friends," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU