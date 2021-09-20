Narendra Giri, head of one of India's largest body of saints, found dead

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: What is UPI and how does it work?
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
After 2 months in jail, Raj Kundra, aide get bail in porn films case
Don't want any death in tribal areas due to lack of medical aid: HC to Maha
HC asks Delhi govt to respond to liquor retailers' pleas to extend licences
-
Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth here, police said.
The Parishad is the largest organisation of sadhus in India.
According to Inspector General of Police K P Singh, Mahant Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling by his disciples.
A purported suicide note was also found at the site in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life. He had also delegated various responsibilities to his disciples in the note, the police said.
The IGP said that police had received a call at 5.30 PM from the Muth that Giri had hanged himself.
Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide but things will be clearer after the post-mortem and forensic tests, the police said.
The influential Hindu seer was hospitalised in April after he tested positive from COVID-19.
Several political and religious leaders condoled the demise of Giri.
"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU