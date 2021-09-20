Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

-
ALSO READ
Antony Blinken to visit India today to discuss bilateral cooperation
Kamala Harris to focus on security, economic ties on Southeast Asia trip
Human rights of minorities discussed with Indian ministers: US Defence Secy
US to work towards strengthening Israel's security: US Defence Secretary
Xi Jinping, Kim Jong Un share messages reaffirming China-N Korea alliance
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to his American counterpart Lloyd Austin during which they discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.
Describing the conversation as "warm", Singh said it was agreed to continue with the "useful dialogue" and to strengthening the India-US partnership further.
"Had a warm telephone conversation with @SecDef Mr Lloyd Austin. We discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation & regional matters including situation in Afghanistan," the defence minister said.
"We agreed to continue the useful dialogue & look forward to strengthening the partnership further," he said.
The conversation came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US this week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU