Asian Development Bank to provide $2.3-$2.5 bn for flood-hit Pakistan
Haryana drug firm under WHO scanner for supplying contaminated drugs
Narrow escape for Dussehra revellers as Ravan effigy falls in Haryana

It may appear that the burning effigy fell on some people but it was not the case, said the SP

Topics
Dussehra | Haryana | Ravana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Burning effigy of Ravana falls in Haryana's Yamunanagar
Burning effigy of Ravana falls in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Several people had a narrow escape during a Dussehra event in Haryana's Yamunanagar on Wednesday when a burning effigy of Ravana fell while they were trying to go near it.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said some people were trying to go near the burning effigy but police personnel present there pushed them back.

Asked whether the effigy fell on any of the spectators, the SP said it did not.

It may appear that the burning effigy fell on some people but it was not the case, said the SP while referring to a video clip of the incident doing the rounds on social media.

"We have checked in hospitals and police personnel were also present on the spot. There was no injury to anyone," he said.

Effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran are set on fire on the occasion of Dussehra to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 22:51 IST

