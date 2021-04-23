Nashik tragedy: Pune hospitals asked to conduct oxygen supply system audit

JUST IN
Covid-19: Fewer people infected in rural, semi-urban India; more are dying

In the wake of the oxygen leak tragedy in Nashik that claimed 22 lives, the authorities in Pune have asked all the hospitals to conduct a third-party safety audit of the oxygen supply system

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Medical oxygen gas leaks out from a storage unit, which led to interruption in supply of oxygen to Covid-19 patients at Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital, in Nashik (Photo: PTI)
In the wake of the oxygen leak

tragedy in Nashik that claimed 22 lives, the authorities in Pune have asked all the government, civic-run and private hospitals in the district to conduct a third-party safety audit of the oxygen supply system located in their premises.

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order to this effect on Thursday.

All the government, civic-run as well as private hospitals should carry out a third-party safety audit of the oxygen supply system to ensure that the plant, oxygen supply mechanism, and other technical things are safe and in good position, the order said.

The hospitals later need to inform the civic bodies and the district administration by sending letters that their oxygen supply system is safe and secure.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients, who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital at Nashik in Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, April 23 2021. 12:27 IST

