Nashik tragedy: Pune hospitals asked to conduct oxygen supply system audit

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Maharashtra's Parbhani district to be under one-week lockdown
Maharashtra Budget: 170-km ring road planned for Pune at Rs 26,000 cr
Anil Deshmukh: The man once wooed by Uddhav may face the axe this time
60 villages in Maharashtra's Nashik without electricity for last 10 days
Maharashtra: Police registers FIR in Nashik hospital's oxygen leak tragedy
-
In the wake of the oxygen leak
tragedy in Nashik that claimed 22 lives, the authorities in Pune have asked all the government, civic-run and private hospitals in the district to conduct a third-party safety audit of the oxygen supply system located in their premises.
Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh issued an order to this effect on Thursday.
All the government, civic-run as well as private hospitals should carry out a third-party safety audit of the oxygen supply system to ensure that the plant, oxygen supply mechanism, and other technical things are safe and in good position, the order said.
The hospitals later need to inform the civic bodies and the district administration by sending letters that their oxygen supply system is safe and secure.
Twenty-two COVID-19 patients, who were either on ventilator or oxygen support, suffocated to death on Wednesday when their oxygen supply stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at a civic-run hospital at Nashik in Maharashtra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU