JUST IN
Prime Minister Modi pays tributes to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary
Uttar Pradesh set free 1,236 old, infirm prisoners in past one year
Lucknow airport prepares for massive rush due to GIS-23, G20 meet
Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad
3 more members of banned PFI arrested in MP for 'conspiracy against govt'
Tipra Motha's demand of Greater Tipraland not possible: CM Manik Saha
Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati land row turns into political slugfest in WB
Environmentalists concerned over reducing snow cover, rising temp in Shimla
After Mhadei diversion, Rs 5,300 cr grant to K'taka raises hackles in Goa
'We are not at war': Muslim leaders keen on continuing dialogue with RSS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India reports 113 new coronavirus cases; active tally rise to 1,817
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

National capital records minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius: IMD

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius

Topics
Delhi winter | Delhi government | Delhi-NCR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Winter, Delhi winters

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 88 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies for the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi winter

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 11:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU