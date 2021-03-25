National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions bill passed

-
The Parliament on Wednesday passed the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021.
The bill, which had been passed by Rajya Sabha, was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha today, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the legislation will increase employment opportunities for allied and healthcare professionals.
He said there is an immense demand for qualified healthcare professionals.
The bill provides for the constitution of a National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a Central Register and State Register of such professionals.
It also provides for the constitution of Professional Councils for every recognised professional category to frame policies and standards for the governance of allied and healthcare-related education and professional services and to regulate their professional conduct.
The health workforce in the Indian scenario has been defined with a focus mainly on a few cadres such as doctors, nurses and frontline workers. Many other professionals belonging to more than fifty allied and health care professions continue to remain under-utilised and unregulated in the health system and there has been a persistent demand for a regulatory framework for such professions for several decades.
