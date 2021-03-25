LIVE updates: North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into sea, says Japan

launched at least two projectiles suspected by Japan to be ballistic missiles on Thursday, officials in Seoul, Tokyo and Washington said, the first such test reported since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

North Korea’s ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council Resolutions, and if the launch is confirmed it would represent a new challenge to Biden’s efforts to engage with Pyongyang, which have so far been rebuffed.

