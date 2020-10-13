National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeks report from AIIMS

The Commission for has issued notice to AIIMS, seeking an action-taken report on an ex-resident doctor's allegations that he was denied a post reserved for the SC category because he had raised questions about the interests of resident doctors.

Harjit Singh Bhatti, an MD in geriatric medicine from the itself, in his complaint to NCSC claimed that he was the only candidate to have appeared for a walk-in interview on August 28 for the contractual post of an assistant professor in geriatric medicine reserved for SC candidates at the institute.

He alleged in the letter that he was denied selection on the ground that he was "Not found fit".

"When I tried to inquire I have been told that I was not selected because I had represented the resident doctors including as President of RDA, and raised questions relating to their interests," Bhatti alleged.

"You are hereby requested to submit the facts and informationon the action taken on the allegations/matters within 15 days of receipt of this notice," theNCSC notice read.

"Please take notice that in case the Commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission," the notice issued on October 9 said.

No immediate reaction was available from on the matter.

