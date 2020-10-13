National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeks report from AIIMS

-
ALSO READ
Citing Hathras incident, plea in SC seeks appointment on SC/ST panels
Top court clears 'quota within quota' to help disadvantaged communities
The forgotten promise of India
Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav accuses CM Nitish of doing appeasement politics
Fiscal stimulus 2.0: No global firms in govt tenders below Rs 200 crore
-
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notice to AIIMS, seeking an action-taken report on an ex-resident doctor's allegations that he was denied a post reserved for the SC category because he had raised questions about the interests of resident doctors.
Harjit Singh Bhatti, an MD in geriatric medicine from the AIIMS itself, in his complaint to NCSC claimed that he was the only candidate to have appeared for a walk-in interview on August 28 for the contractual post of an assistant professor in geriatric medicine reserved for SC candidates at the institute.
He alleged in the letter that he was denied selection on the ground that he was "Not found fit".
"When I tried to inquire I have been told that I was not selected because I had represented the resident doctors including as President of RDA, AIIMS and raised questions relating to their interests," Bhatti alleged.
"You are hereby requested to submit the facts and informationon the action taken on the allegations/matters within 15 days of receipt of this notice," theNCSC notice read.
"Please take notice that in case the Commission does not receive reply from you within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission," the notice issued on October 9 said.
No immediate reaction was available from AIIMS on the matter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU