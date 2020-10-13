Amid rising pollution, Delhi launches scheme to convert stubble to compost

In a possible relief from and rising pollution, Chief Minister and Environment Minister Gopal Rai kick-started the sprinkling of the bio-decomposer solution, prepared by Pusa Research Institute in a field at Hiranki Village in Narela area of the capital on Tuesday.

The process aims to convert stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it.

While talking to the media, Kejriwal said that the government has made all arrangements and farmers will not have to spend any money.

"There is around 700-800 hectares of land in where non-basmati rice is cultivated. We have made all arrangements. Farmers will not have to spend any money. Sprinkling will be done, stubble will get converted into compost and the land will be ready for crops in 20-25 days," Kejriwal said.

" has started again in the surrounding states, due to which smoke has started reaching Delhi," he added.

For the past two days, Delhi's pollution level has reached 'very poor' category amid in neighbouring states.

Amidst increasing levels of air pollution in the capital region, close to 700 cases of stubble burning were reported from Punjab and Haryana between September 21-29, according to sources in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFF & CC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)