Amid rising pollution, Delhi launches scheme to convert stubble to compost

In a possible relief from stubble burning and rising pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai kick-started the sprinkling of the bio-decomposer solution, prepared by Pusa Research Institute in a field at Hiranki Village in Narela area of the national capital on Tuesday.
The process aims to convert stubble into compost and help in doing away with the practice of burning it.
While talking to the media, Kejriwal said that the government has made all arrangements and farmers will not have to spend any money.
"There is around 700-800 hectares of land in Delhi where non-basmati rice is cultivated. We have made all arrangements. Farmers will not have to spend any money. Sprinkling will be done, stubble will get converted into compost and the land will be ready for crops in 20-25 days," Kejriwal said.
"Stubble burning has started again in the surrounding states, due to which smoke has started reaching Delhi," he added.
For the past two days, Delhi's pollution level has reached 'very poor' category amid stubble burning in neighbouring states.
Amidst increasing levels of air pollution in the national capital region, close to 700 cases of stubble burning were reported from Punjab and Haryana between September 21-29, according to sources in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFF & CC).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
