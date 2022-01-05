National Museum in Delhi to remain shut due to rise in Covid-19 cases

The National in will remain shut till further orders due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the city, the Union Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday.

The national capital on Wednesday logged 10,665 Covid cases, the highest since May 12, and eight deaths with the positivity rate shooting up to 11.88 per cent. According to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the third wave of COVID-19 has hit the city.

The Ministry of Culture, in an order, stated, "In view of the evolving situation due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic and as per the order issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi, Disaster Management Act 2005, all the galleries of National shall remain closed for visitors from (today) 5th January , 2022 till further order in public interest."



However, all the departments of the National will remain open as per Department of Personnel and Training's order and all Covid protocols will be followed, it said.

