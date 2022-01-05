-
ALSO READ
No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech
First commercial batch of Covaxin released from Bharat Biotech's new plant
Booster dose: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine may be used with Covaxin
Covishield-Covaxin combination works better than 2 doses of same jab: ICMR
WHO grants much-awaited emergency use listing to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
-
No paracetamol or painkiller is recommended after being vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday.
"We have received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for children. No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said in a Twitter post.
Through the clinical trials spanning about 30,000 individuals, approximately 10 to 20 per cent have reported side effects and most of them were mild, resolved within one or two days, and did not require any medication, the company further said.
Medication is recommended only after consultation with a physician, the vaccine maker said.
Paracetamol was recommended along with other COVID-19 vaccines only and is not prescribed for Covaxin, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU