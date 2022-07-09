National policy to solve unemployment need of hour: Delhi minister

-
The need of the hour is to formulate a national policy to solve the problem of unemployment in the country, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.
Rai, who was the chief guest at an "employment parliament" organised by the Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti (SRAS), said that economic problems have been rising and that the fight for employment is to save the country.
"The value of one dollar is 79 rupees. This presents a picture of the slavery system in this country. Exports are shutting down and economic problems are increasing. The fight for employment is not only for bread, butter, and livelihood but also to save the country, he said.
The Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti has announced a national movement against unemployment from August 16 to August 22 at Jantar Mantar, according to a statement.
The decision was taken after the one-day employment parliament held at Delhi University, the statement said.
More than 500 major organisations, including that of students, youths, women and teachers and NGOs, participated in the meeting, according to the statement.
