PM expresses anguish over loss of lives in Nainital, Chengalpattu accidents

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in an accident in Nainital in which a car was swept off a bridge by an overflowing river.
Nine people, mostly tourists, drowned on Friday morning when the car was swept off the bridge and washed away by Dhela river following heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar.
The accident occurred around 5:45 am when the car was returning to Punjab.
"Pained by the tragedy in Nainital district, where a car was washed away. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway to assist those who are trapped," Modi tweeted.
The prime minister also condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu.
Six passengers, including two women, were killed and 10 injured when a state-run transport corporation bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck on a highway near Chennai.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," Modi said.
