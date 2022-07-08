Youth with monkeypox-like symptoms admitted to hospital in Kolkata

-
A youth in Kolkata, who recently returned from Europe, has been admitted to the hospital with rashes and symptoms similar to the viral disease.
The state health department has not revealed the identity of the youth as the final test report from the National Institute of Virology in Pune is still awaited.
The Director of Health Services, Siddhratha Neogi, said that at this point of time, there is no reason to panic as whether the said youth has been infected by monkeypox can be confirmed only after receiving the report from the National Institute of Virology.
The state health department did not take any risk after the detection of rashes on the body of the said youth since he had recently returned from Europe, where he had gone for academic purposes.
He has been kept under isolation in a city-based hospital where the doctors are constantly monitoring his condition.
On a positive note, none of the other family members of the youth have shown similar symptoms, though they have been asked to remain alert and report to the hospital in case of any suspicion of similar symptoms.
