National Technology Day: PM applauds scientists, remembers Pokhran-II

Prime Minister hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus on the Technology Day on May 11. He also remembered the "exceptional achievement" of the country's scientists in carrying out the

The Technology Day marks the anniversary of the five successful underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran under the leadership of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

"On Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make, he said.

In another tweet, PM Modi shared a video of his monthly address to the nation 'Mann Ki Baat', stating that the nuclear testing carried out under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "showed the difference a strong political leadership can make".

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted saying that science and technology are "key instruments for inclusive progress" and scientists and technologists are on the frontlines of the global battle against Covid-19.