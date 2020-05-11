JUST IN
No restoration of 4G in J&K: SC asks special committee to examine issues
National Technology Day: PM applauds scientists, remembers Pokhran-II

National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the successful nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran under the leadership of then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former President APJ Abdul Kalam

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make, he said. Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus on the National Technology Day on May 11. He also remembered the "exceptional achievement" of the country's scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the five successful underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran under the leadership of then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

"On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India's history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make, he said.

"Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from Covid-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet," he added.

In another tweet, PM Modi shared a video of his monthly address to the nation 'Mann Ki Baat', stating that the nuclear testing carried out under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "showed the difference a strong political leadership can make".

President Ram Nath Kovind also tweeted saying that science and technology are "key instruments for inclusive progress" and scientists and technologists are on the frontlines of the global battle against Covid-19.

First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 12:53 IST

