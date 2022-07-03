Natl Pharma Pricing Authority fixes retail prices of 84 drug formulations

-
Drug pricing regulator NPPA has fixed the retail prices for 84 drug formulations, including those used for treatment of diabetes, headache and high blood pressure.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has also fixed the prices of formulations indicated to reduce increased cholesterol and triglycerides levels, among others.
In exercise of the powers conferred by the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the NPPA has fixed the retail prices of the medications, the regulator said in a notification.
As per the order, a single tablet of Voglibose and (SR) Metformin Hydrochloride will cost Rs 10.47, excluding GST.
Similarly, the price of Paracetamol and Caffeine has been fixed at Rs 2.88 per tablet. Besides, the price of one Rosuvastatin Aspirin and Clopidogrel capsule has been fixed at Rs 13.91.
In a separate notification, NPPA said it has extended the revised ceiling price of liquid medical oxygen and oxygen inhalation (medicinal gas) till September 30 this year.
The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country. It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.
The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order. It is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs.
