PMGSY guidelines need to be flexible based on each state's needs: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Jan Suraksha schemes bring insurance, pension accessible to common man: FM
Ashok Gehlot asks Gadkari to declare 50 state highways as national highways
Govt has taken measures to recognise contribution of ex-PMs: Modi
Frontloading infra sector spend could bring faster growth: Crisil
Irdai eases PMJJBY capital requirement to encourage insurer participation
-
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said guidelines under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) need more flexibility based on individual needs and circumstances of every state and he has requested the Central government to consider revising them accordingly.
Speaking at the inauguration of the construction of a road under the PMGSY in Nilambur area of Malappuram district of Kerala, the Congress MP said that he has written a letter to the Union Minister of Road Transport to consider revising the guidelines.
"I am hopeful they will consider it favourably," he said and added that he has given a list of 11 roads for being included under PMGSY for maintenance and upgradation.
Besides the inauguration of the road construction, Gandhi also participated in a key handover ceremony in Nilambur in connection with a house built there by Samskarika Sahiti, a wing of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), for a woman who was allegedly denied a house under the Life Mission of the state government after she lost her home to floods.
Gandhi alleged at the event that a house under Life Mission was denied to the woman, despite being eligible for it, due to her political ideology and support to the Congress party.
The Wayanad MP, thereafter, flagged off several trauma care ambulances from the Wandoor area of Malappuram.
Gandhi is scheduled to participate in several other events in Malappuram district on the third day of his three-day Kerala visit before returning to Delhi tonight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU