Nature, conversation, economy: A book chronicles India's balancing act

Nature Conservation in the New Economy People, Wildlife and the Law in India Author: Ghazala Shahabuddin & K Sivaramakrishnan (Eds) Publisher: Orient BlackSwan Pages: 312 Price: Rs 895 Anniversaries are a time for not only celebration but reflection. 1969 was a critical year in the history of nature conservation in India as wildlife and forests moved near the top of the agenda not only in the public eye but also at the highest levels of government.

The political and economic legacies of that era have had many scholars but this is a rare volume ...