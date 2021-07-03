Navjot Sidhu allegedly owes Rs 8.67L in pending bill to state power utility

-
ALSO READ
Sidhu mocks Punjab govt, asks it to follow AAP's Delhi electricity model
Hoardings backing Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu come up in Amritsar
Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Congress panel on Punjab at 11 am today
Navjot Sidhu: The irascible problem child of the Congress
Consensus among MLAs that Badals ruling state, instead of Congress: Sidhu
-
A day after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu offered a solution to the unprecedented power crisis in Punjab, reports of him allegedly owing over Rs 8.67 lakh in pending bills for eight months to the state power utility have come to light.
"I'm not aware of the issue. Sub Divisional Officers must have known. No special relaxation was given to him. We will investigate the issue," said Chief Engineer, Power Department, Amritsar.
Earlier on Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu had attacked Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and said that the state government would not have to go for power cuts "if we act in the right direction".
In a series of tweets, Sidhu said that the Punjab Vidhan Sabha can bring in new legislation to amend the Power Purchase Agreements signed by the Badal government which are responsible for the high electricity rates in the state.
The Congress leader said that Punjab is buying power at an average cost of Rs 4.54 per unit, while the national average is Rs 3.85 per unit and Chandigarh is paying Rs 3.44 per unit.
The differences between Sidhu and the Punjab Chief Minister have been rife for some time.
Patry sources on Thursday said that Congress is keen to put its house in order in the state before the Assembly elections next year and a series of meetings have been held over the past few weeks to resolve factionalism and other problems.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU