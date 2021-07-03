Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to provide security to Suvendu Adhikari

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal: Bitter war of words between Banerjee, Adhikaris in Nandigram
Fake vaccination: Suvendu Adhikari writes to Centre seeking probe
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee's anti-BJP front bid gets tepid response
Suvendu seeks rejection of Mamata's nomination for 'suppressing' info
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
-
The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Government to provide security to Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari that was withdrawn by the state.
While hearing Adhikari's security case, the High Court observed that Adhikari, a Z-category protectee by the Ministry of Home Affairs is adequately covered by the central security force.
The West Bengal Government told the court that Adhikari is well-maintained according to the scale of Z category protectee as per the "Yellow Book" by the Government of West Bengal.
Report of the Directorate Security mentioned that Adhikari is already being provided state's security for the pilot, route lining and meetings.
The security provided to Suvendu Adhikari by the West Bengal Government had been withdrawn on May 18. After this, the BJP leader moved to the High Court in this regard.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU