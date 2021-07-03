SC dismisses plea on nominations of Maharashtra Legislative Council

-
Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking orders for issuing specific directions to prepare norms for nominations of Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) by the state Governor indiscretion from specified fields to avoid party in power to make recommendations for it.
"We are sorry. We cannot pass any order. We are not here to advise the Governor," said a bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, and dismissed the petition of Dr Jagannath Patil.
While dismissing the petition of Patil, the apex court said that the State Governor is bound by the advice of the council of ministers.
