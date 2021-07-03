Felt right for me to resign given constitutional crisis in U'khand: Rawat

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat may take Gangotri route to enter Assembly
Pauri Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat to be Uttarakhand's new chief minister
Tirath Singh Rawat sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand
U'khand CM gives district-wise responsibilities to ministers to curb Covid
Uttarakhand CM Rawat faces an uphill task a year ahead of Assembly polls
-
Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned as chief minister of Uttarakhand on Friday said that the decision was right given the constitutional crisis in the state.
"I have submitted my resignation to Governor. Given the constitutional crisis, I felt it was right for me to resign. I am thankful to the central leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for every opportunity they have given to me so far," Rawat told mediapersons here.
Rawat resigned from his post on Friday night. He submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya hours after he addressed a press conference.
"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation letter from the post of Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan," tweeted Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya soon after Rawat' resignation.
The resignation came less than four months after Tirath Singh Rawat took over as Chief Minister replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.
Tirath Singh Rawat is MP from Garhwal.
The resignation came amid uncertainty over bypolls in Uttarakhand, which will face assembly elections early next year.
Rawat, who took over as Chief Minister on March 10 this year, had to be elected to the state assembly within six months but there is no certainty over bypolls being held which led to political uncertainty in the state.
Apart from the norms about not holding bypolls within six months of assembly polls, the situation due to COVID-19 was also an apparent factor in the decision regarding bypolls.
The BJP is now expected to be led by a new leader in the assembly polls and the state is likely to get its third chief minister in nearly four months.
A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Dehradun.
Uttrakhand's media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that the meeting of party MLAs will be held under the chairmanship of state president Madan Kaushik.
"BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held at 3 pm on Saturday at the party headquarters. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of state president Madan Kaushik," Chauhan said.
BJP has named Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as a central observer for Saturday's meeting of MLAs.
Earlier in the day, Rawat was in Delhi to meet the BJP central leadership.In his press conference, he talked about various measures taken by the government during his tenure.
Former Uttarakhand minister and Congress leader Navprabhat had earlier this week written to the Election Commission urging it to "clear the confusion" in the state regarding bypolls.
The Congress leader quoted Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which mandates that the Election Commission fill the casual vacancies in state legislatures through bye-elections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is one year or more.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU