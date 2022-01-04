Navjot Sidhu promises Rs 2,000 for women homemakers, 8 LPG cylinders

-
Seeking to outdo party's rivals in promises for women ahead of Punjab assembly elections, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday said that if returned to power, Congress government will provide Rs 2,000 per month to women homemakers and eight cooking gas cylinders every year to them.
The promises include Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 each to girl students passing Class 5 and Class 10 respectively and Rs 20,000 to each to girl students passing Class 12.
"Congress will give Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 each to girl students on passing Class 5 and Class 10, respectively. We'll give Rs 20,000 to each girl student when she passes Class 12. To help girl students pursue higher studies, we'll give them computer tablets," Sidhu said while addressing a rally in Barnala.
"Rs 2,000 per month will be provided to women who are housewives in Punjab. They will also be provided with 8 free gas cylinders per year to keep their kitchen running under all circumstances," he added.
Aam Aadmi Party, which had earlier promised 300 units of free electricity every month and several free healthcare facilities in Punjab, had in November announced that the party will give assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if it is voted to power in the assembly polls.The promises by Congress apparently outdo those by AAP.
