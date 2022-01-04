Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma dies

-
ALSO READ
Vice Admiral Ghormade takes charge as new Vice Chief of Indian Navy
Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be next chief of Naval Staff
Navy's 'Killer' squadron, that sunk Pak warships, to get Prez standard
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrives in Oman on 3-day visit
Year-ender: Frequent police encounters, boundary disputes mark Assam's 2021
-
The Indian Navy's 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma passed away in Bhubaneswar on Monday, officials said.
Sarma, who turned 99 last December, was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the 1971 war, they mentioned.
India had defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war leading to the creation of Bangladesh.
Officials said Sarma also served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command.
He breathed his last at 6.20 pm on Monday at Bhubaneswar, they noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU