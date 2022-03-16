Nawab Malik's son Faraz skips ED summons for second time

The (ED) had on Tuesday summoned Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik for questioning in connection with Dawood Ibrahim case, however, he failed to appear before the agency for the second consecutive time.

According to ED, Faraz will soon be sent a third summon asking him to appear for questioning.

ED wants to question Faraz about the deals and payments regarding Goawala Building in Kurla, Mumbai.

Earlier, ED had summoned Faraz, then Faraz sent his lawyer and asked for a week's time, to submit documents to the investigative agency related to the Dawood Ibrahim case but the ED denied the request.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday denied any interim relief to Nawab and refused to pass an order for his release from judicial custody.

Malik in his plea has demanded that the FIR against him be cancelled. The plea also calls the against him illegal and wrong.

Malik was arrested on February 23. He is currently in judicial custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)