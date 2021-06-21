NCP event in Pune: Six held for coronavirus norm violations

-
The NCP's Pune city unit chief and five others were arrested on Monday for alleged COVID-19 norm violations during a party office inauguration event here on Saturday, police said.
Prashant Jagtap, NCP Pune city chief, and five functionaries were arrested under IPC, Disaster Management Act and other provisions and then let out on bail, said a Shivajinagar police station official.
During Saturday's inauguration of an NCP office, which was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, nearly 500 people turned despite organisers seeking police permission claiming the attendance limit would be 100 to 150, the official said.
Moreover, most of those who took part in the event did not wear masks nor did they maintain social distancing, he added.
