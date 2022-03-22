NCP holds protests against Lakshadweep admin for 'anti-people' policies

on Monday protested in front of administration office alleging that "anti-people" decisions had been taken by it.

Kerala president PC Chacko told ANI that party MP from Mohammed Faizal had apprised the Centre of the party's views about the "anti-people steps" taken by the administration.

Chacko said decisions should be taken in the interest of the people of Lakshadweep. "The people in Lakshadweep are mainly dependent on fisheries and the facilities provided or created for fishing are being destroyed by the administration," he alleged.

"Probably the only reason is that the island is inhabited by minorities. We want to declare that they are not alone. and other political parties are going to support the coastal people of Lakshadweep," he added.

Chacko also said that the administration had imposed Section 144 in view of NCP's protest. "This is the first time in the history of the island that this is happening," he claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)